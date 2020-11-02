Democrat Ben Reynolds vying for a seat in the JC Board

3 men are vying for 2 seats on the Johnson City Board, and a young man who has been in politics since he graduated high school is seeking reelection for the first time.

20-year old Democrat Ben Reynolds ran for the Johnson City Board right out of high school in a move that many thought was ambitious.

Reynolds, however, leapt at the chance to represent his town, and won the election in 2018.



Now, he’s looking for a 2nd term.

Reynolds, who is still taking political science courses online, says he understands the job and what it demands.

He says he has voted on many monetary moves the village has made, helped develop town budgets, and has represented local citizens well.



The incumbent also says he has several fond memories from term number 1.

Johnson City Incumbent Village Trustee Ben Reynolds says, “I would say the fondest memory of my first term is when we demolished 219 Main Street. I will never forget the many residents, Main Street business owners, local officials that were standing outside as we watched that eyesore come down.”

Reynolds says his re-election is important because he was the only one on the village board that voted against both tax hikes.

He says he sees Johnson City moving in a direction that could advance it to the top of the Southern Tier.