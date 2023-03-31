JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The need to hire has not decreased for many employers in our area.

Broome-Tioga Workforce New York held its Spring Job Fair this week at the Johnson City Community Center.

The event was originally capped at 40 employers, but then expanded into additional rooms to accommodate 10 more.

Contract Specialist Rebecca Harris says some new businesses and organization participated.

Among the industries represented, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation, healthcare, human services and automotive.

Harris says jobs were available in all skill sets from less than a high diploma up to a masters degree.

She says the demand for workers remains strong.

“It is still, if not busier now. I feel like it’s not slowing down at all. We are seeing more of an applicant flow in our center and I’m hearing that from our companies. It’s not the numbers that the companies need but we are seeing an increase which is really good news.”

Harris says employers are continuing to offer sign-on bonuses, remote work and flexible scheduling in an effort to attract workers.

Wednesday’s job fair is one of the larger ones run by Broome-Tioga Workforce which typically has some form of job fair every month.

Harris suggests job-seekers who missed it pay a visit to Broome-Tioga Workforce’s offices located in the former Sears at the Oakdale Commons.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 to 4.