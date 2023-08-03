BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) There’s a retrospective opening tomorrow for one of Greater Binghamton’s most beloved artists.

The Artisan Gallery on State Street in Binghamton is featuring 245 works by the late painter Armondo Dellasanta. Dubbed the urban van Gogh, Dellasanta passed away in 2010 at the age of 94. During his life, he was incredibly prolific, creating paintings and etchings using photographs he had taken. This retrospective, the second in several years, is divided up between scenes of Binghamton, New York City, the Norwich/Oxford area and Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. Gallery Manager Connie Barnes says the popularity of Dellasanta’s work endures 13 years after his death.

“A lot of these New York City scenes are amazing. The Binghamton scenes, we have some Recreation Park etchings that people will love. Several church pieces, Susquehanna County, there are so many beautiful sites there,” said Barnes.

Barnes says 75 of the pieces are paintings while the rest are etchings that many people may not be familiar with. There will be an opening tomorrow evening for First Friday from 6 until 9 p.m. The show will remain on display until August 28th.

For a complete list of First Friday venues, go to broomearts.org.