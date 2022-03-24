DELHI, NY – Two men have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters.

42 year-old Delhi man, David Hook, along with 41 year-old David Alleyne, were arrested on March 15.

The arrests are a result of the investigation into the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles from a private residence in the town of Delhi.

The investigation further revealed that Hook had allegedly taken one of the stolen converters to Otsego Auto Crushers, and signed a receipt stating he owned it.

Allenye was then later found to be in possession of the converter.