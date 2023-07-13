DELHI, N.Y. – (WITV/WGBH) A Delhi man appeared before a judge in Delaware County court for Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Darren J. Moscato, 41, of Delhi, is alleged to have engaged in an explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 14-year old girl with the intention of having sexual relations with the child. It is further alleged that he also sent nude photos of himself to that same person.

Moscato was originally arraigned on a sealed indictment on July, 10, 2023, and then appeared in front of Judge John L. Hubbard to have the three count indictment unsealed. Count one is alleged attempt to endanger the welfare of a child, and counts two and three accuse Moscato of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the first and second degree.

Moscato plead not guilty to the charges against him, and the judge released him to the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department.

First Assistant District Attorney Schuyler Kinneman prosecuted the case.

The case is scheduled for a conference on July, 24, 2023 at 1:00 P.M.