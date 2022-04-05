DELHI, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Delhi man following a domestic dispute.

28 year-old Michael Stein was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence where a domestic dispute was in progress.

An investigation revealed that Stein had engaged with another person during a physical altercation where he unlawfully kept the other person inside his residence. He was charged with unlawful imprisonment, menacing and reckless endagerment.

Due to the bail reform laws, he was released on appearance tickets.