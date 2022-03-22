DELHI, NY – Congressman Antonio Delgado is rising to the defense of a classic children’s drink.

Delgado visited Clark Creamery in Delhi today to emphasize his opposition to a proposal that would ban flavored milk, including chocolate, in New York City public schools.

The Democrat says students should have more opportunities to drink milk, whether it be whole or low fat, flavored or unflavored.

Delgado is backing a Farm to School bill that would provide higher reimbursements to school districts who choose to source their milk locally.

“Focus on economies of cooperation and not just economies of scale. Making sure that our milk can go to our schools, milk can go to our hospitals, milk can go to community centers, wherever there’s more localized opportunities to grow and build from, that should be the focus. Farm hubs, food hubs, there’s ample opportunity to do that work and that’s what I want to focus on,” he says.

Clark Farms was founded in 1907 and currently has 120 Holstein cows and 650 acres of crop land.

5th generation dairy farmer Kyle Clark runs the farm with his father Tom.

Kyle launched the creamery in March of 2020, more as a side business than a response to fluctuating milk prices.

He quickly discovered how complex and labor-intensive milk processing is, how difficult the supply chain can be and how expensive distribution is.

About one quarter of the milk produced on the farm goes to the creamery for processing.

The rest is sold on the open market.

Clark Creamery produces whole milk, chocolate milk, cold brew milk, which has a slight coffee flavor, butter and cream.

Kyle says the low temperature pasteurization gives the milk a distinctively sweet flavor.

More information on Facebook at Clark Farms.