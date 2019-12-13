Delgado discusses health care in America

The bill passed by House Democrats includes a provision introduced by New York Congressman Antonio Delgado that would alter the eligibility for low-income seniors within Medicare Part D.



The Delgado’s legislation would exclude certain retirement accounts from being considered when determining whether a senior qualifies for a low-income subsidy.



The freshman Democrat says older Americans shouldn’t be discouraged from saving for retirement

“Right now, if you are a senior and you’re accessing your hard-earned benefits, your 401-K, that counts against you for eligibility for low-income subsidies as it pertains to Medicare. That’s inexcusable. So, I want to make sure we allow our low-income seniors to both access their hard-earned funds without being penalized for doing so, and receive low-income subsidies as it pertains to Medicare,” says Delgado

Delgado’s district runs from the Hudson Valley through the Catskills and includes the Broome County Town of Sanford.



