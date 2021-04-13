Delaware River looking to increase tourism

DELAWARE COUNTY – The Delaware River has a lot of potential for increased tourism.

The waterway forms the boundary between New York and Pennsylvania along Delaware and Sullivan Counties.

As NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis shows us, members of Congress are looking to pool their clout to bring more federal resources to the river basin.

The Delaware River was named 1 of the hottest 12 places to visit in 2021.

It’s particularly popular in our area for fly fishing. However, there is just not enough access to it right now.

Congressman Antonio Delgado says: “One of our district’s crown jewels is the Delaware River. It’s not just about the scenery, it is indeed an economic driver of our community.”

The Delaware River generates more than 400 million dollars in economic value each year in Delgado’s 19th Congressional District which stretches from the Hudson Valley through the Catskills and includes the Village of Deposit.

Trying to restore and protect this river is something Delgado feels strongly about.

Delgado, along with local officials gathered here today to announce that steps in the right direction are finally being made.

Congressman Delgado says, “In service of this mission I’m proud to announce the formation of the Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus in DC.”

The seed was planted for this caucus back in 2019, when Delgado said that if there was not already a caucus in place, he was going to create one, and he did just that.

Congressman Delgado went on to announce that he has partnered with Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of P-A to form a bipartisan caucus to help secure federal funding for these waters.

One of the changes being made is the addition of a Callicoon Riverside Park.

Carter Strickland, Trust for Public Land, says; “So that this very soon can be a park that we can all enjoy, walking trails, throughout this whole place, playgrounds, and really something for everyone.”

The park will also include areas for fishing and boating. Strickland added that they have already received some funding for the planning process for the park and hopes to receive more federal funding in the future.

This is just the first step of many for what is to come of the Delaware River, Congressman Delgado and local officials have high hopes for this area and hope to attract even more tourism.