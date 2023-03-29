FRANKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A woman has been arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the Town of Franklin.

In the early morning hours of January 14th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a roll-over crash on State Highway 28.

The driver, 29-year-old Cassidy Uzenski, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

At the hospital Uzenski consented to a blood sample that was analyzed for alcohol content.

Through this, it was determined that Uzenski was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

On March 28th, she was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC of .08 of more

Moved from lane unsafely

Failure to keep right

Failure to obey a traffic control device

She was issued traffic tickets and an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Franklin Court.