DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A teacher in Delhi is facing multiple charges accusing him of helping a student obtain child pornography and for not reporting suspected cases of child sexual abuse.

A Delaware County Grand Jury indicted 45-year-old Benjamin Moyse on 11 counts. Moyse is a 10th grade teacher at Delaware Academy. The indictment accuses Moyse of aiding a person under the age of 16 with possessing and distributing child porn.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith says the incidents took place between August 2020 and November of 2022.

Moyse also faces several charges of endangering the welfare of a child, official misconduct and failing to pass along numerous reports he received from students and parents about students being sexually abused.