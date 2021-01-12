Delaware County State Trooper saves the life of a man who got his leg stuck in a woodchipper

MARGARETVILLE, NY – A Delaware County State Trooper is being highlighted for saving a life last Thursday.

At 9:38 AM, Trooper Mitchell Reed heard the high-priority call about a man working for a tree removal service who had gotten his leg caught in a woodchipper while working at a residence on Dry Brook Road in Margaretville.

The man was able to remove his leg with the help of two others, who had put the woodchipper in reverse. However, once the leg was free, the severe bleeding wouldn’t stop.

Upon arriving, Reed was able to use his division issued tourniquet to slow the bleeding, and son after Margaretville EMS arrived to transport the man to Margaretville Hospital and later Albany Medical.