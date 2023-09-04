DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In honor of New York State Sheriff’s Week, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host their annual community open house.

On September 21 from 3 to 6 p.m., community members will be able to engage with various facets of the office as well as members of the team in a unique glimpse into their day-to-day operations. The event was organized by Undersheriff Kim Smith and aims to unite the community with law enforcement in order to celebrate public service members.

“We take immense pride in our work here. With a dedicated team by our side, we’re inviting the residents of Delaware County to witness firsthand what we accomplish each day,” said Smith.

The interactive open house is open to the public and will feature informative demonstrations from divisions such as K-9, Special Response Team, and Road Patrol. Team members will also be fielding questions and will be hosting open discussions about equipment, careers, and programs such as Project Lifesaver and Child Safety. Attendees will be able to tour the correctional facility as well. McGruff the crime dog is set to make an appearance at the event.

“As Sheriff, it remains a top priority for me to be accessible to the public, enabling conversations that encompass concerns, suggestions, or any matters of discussion. The open house serves as a platform to not only showcase our services but also provide the public with an authentic firsthand experience,” said Sheriff Craig DuMond.

New York State Sheriff’s Week runs from September 17 to September 25. For more information about the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, their upcoming community events, career opportunities, and contact details, visit co.delaware.ny.us.