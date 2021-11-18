Delaware County Sheriff’s Office looking for possible suspects wanted for breaking into cars

STAMFORD, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who may have been involved in a string of vehicle larcenies in the Village of Stamford.

The police have received and are investigating multiple reports of objects stolen from cars parked in and around Stamford.

While the cars were not stolen, the suspect or suspects entered unlocked vehicles and took things such as cash, loose change and electronic devices.

Sheriff Craig DuMond is asking anyone in the area who have homes or businesses protected by security cameras to review the footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 607-832-5629 or 607-832-5599.