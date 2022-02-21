DELAWARE COUNTY – A Delaware County school district has posted a letter to its website and social media alerting families of recent action against its superintendent.

Andes Central School District in Andes, NY reports in a letter dated Saturday, February 19, that Superintendent Dr. Robert Chakar was assigned solely remote work following “a number of complaints” against him. He has been placed on administrative paid leave for the time being.

The school acknowledges that one complainants filed a report with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, who have started an investigation of their own.

The school says they are taking the complaints very seriously and are working with school attorneys and a third party investigator, and warn that the process to address these complaints is complicated and will take a few weeks.

The school community can expect updates via mail, the school messenger system, email, social media and the school’s website.