DELAWARE COUNTY, NY- In her COVID briefing yesterday, Governor Hochul stated that the state is essentially ending contact tracing, leaving it up to each county to decide if they want to continue it or not.



Delaware County released a statement yesterday saying it decided to move away from individual case investigation and contact tracing.



These tools can be effective at certain times but when levels of community transmission are high, they become less useful, stated the Health Department.



Following that up with, do not expect a call from them, but if you did come in contact with someone to please follow the CDC guidelines.



To learn more, visit Delaware County Covid 19 Isolation/Quarantine Paperwork – January 11, 2022 – Delaware County (delcony.us).