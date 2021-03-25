Delaware County man to spend 17 years in prison for 3rd child pornography charge

DELAWARE COUNTY – A Delaware County man who’s been twice convicted of sex crimes in the past will spend 17 and a half years in prison for a third conviction.

26 year-old Daniel Miller of Stamford plead guilty to transportation of child pornography.

Miller admitted that he uploaded the images to the cloud back in 2017.

That was the same year that he was convicted of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

In 2015, he was also found guilty of possessing child porn.

Miller was still on probation at the time of the most recent crime and wasn’t even supposed to possess the cell phone he used to upload the images.