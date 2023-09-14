SIDNEY, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man is facing 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Carla Freedman; Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Buffalo Field Office; and New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli, 71-year-old Sidney resident Michael Murray admitted to possessing images and videos of child pornography on two cell phones as well as images and videos of child pornography in separate two email accounts in October of 2021. At the time of the offenses, it was revealed that Murray had a previous conviction in New York related to the production, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Murray is scheduled for sentencing before Chief United States District Judge Brenda Sannes on January 12 in Albany. Investigators have jointly recommended to Chief Judge Sannes that Murray receive a term of 144 months in prison. Murray faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of five years to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

This case was investigated by HSI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, and the New York State Police.