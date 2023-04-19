DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 38-year-old Chad Ostrander of Grand Gorge, New York has been indicted on the following charges stemming from a police chase in Delaware County.

Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Ostrander allegedly kicked down the door of 32 Liberty Street in Walton during a physical dispute, all while a child was present.

He then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Walton and Colchester, reaching speeds of up to 137 miles per hour.

Ostrander also allegedly attempted to run down a Walton Police officer with his vehicle after being asked to stop.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and was remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail.

The case is being prosecuted by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.