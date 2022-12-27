HAMDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a property in the Town of Hamden for a possible animal abuse incident.

According to reports, numerous animals were not being properly cared for on the property as they did not have adequate water, food, or shelter.

The owner of the animals was later identified as Henry Baird, 33, of Hamden.

On December 23rd, Baird was arrested for a violation of New York State Agriculture and Markets Law section 353 – Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

Following Baird’s arrest, a search warrant was executed on the property, resulting in the seizure two pigs, two emu’s, one goat, one peacock, and several chickens.

The animals were secured by members of the Delaware Valley Humane Society.

Baird was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Hamden Court at a later date.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said, ““In my opinion, neglecting defenseless animals rises to the same level as neglecting vulnerable individuals such as our children or the elderly. It is shameful that such conduct results in a release and issuance of an appearance ticket. I am extremely proud of the members of the Sheriff’s Office that go above and beyond every single day to protect the defenseless victims of our communities.”