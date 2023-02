DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Davenport man has been charged with Petit Larceny after Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ongoing complaint.

According to reports, 20-year-old Brandon Navas had been repeatedly stealing electricity to provide electricity to his residence.

On February 6th, Navas was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crime.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.