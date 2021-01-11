Delaware County man arrested for nearly decade long Ponzi scheme

WALTON, NY – A Delaware County man is one of 2 partners arrested for a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of more than a million dollars.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office filed a 42 count complaint against 59 year-old Carl Carro of Walton and 72 year-old James Doyle of White Plains on charges of money laundering, grand larceny and fraud.

The A-G says Carro and Doyle were the directors of 2 headhunting companies, Endeavor Management Solutions and Endeavor Consultancy.

The men allegedly promised investors a 10 to 20% return on their investments and to find them seats on corporate boards of directors.

The A-G says more than 50 people from across the state and country were defrauded between September 2012 and last month.