Delaware County man arrested for nearly decade long Ponzi scheme

News
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON, NY – A Delaware County man is one of 2 partners arrested for a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of more than a million dollars.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office filed a 42 count complaint against 59 year-old Carl Carro of Walton and 72 year-old James Doyle of White Plains on charges of money laundering, grand larceny and fraud.

The A-G says Carro and Doyle were the directors of 2 headhunting companies, Endeavor Management Solutions and Endeavor Consultancy.

The men allegedly promised investors a 10 to 20% return on their investments and to find them seats on corporate boards of directors.

The A-G says more than 50 people from across the state and country were defrauded between September 2012 and last month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News