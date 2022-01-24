DELHI, NY – A Blenheim man has been arrested for neglecting his animals.

61 year-old John McLean was arrested after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of animal neglect last Monday in the Town of Stamford.

Police discovered a number of McLean’s goats were not given proper amounts of food and water.

Last Tuesday, police located McLean, who tried to prevent them from conducting an investigation by physical interference and intimidation.

McLean was arrested and charged with counts, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance to Animals.

McLean was released on appearance tickets.