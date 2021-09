ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal judge has ordered an extension on the temporary restraining order blocking the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated. Judge David Hurd in Utica canceled oral arguments on Monday and extended the temporary restraining order to October 12.

Hurd indicated that he would issue a decision on or before by October 12. All hospital staff and long-term care facility employees are required to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine by September 27.