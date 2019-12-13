Delaware County fires Commissioner of Social Services

DELAWARE COUNTY – Delaware County has fired its Commissioner of Social Services for alleged abusive behavior toward fellow managers and her employees.

Dana Scuderi-Hunter was found to have alienated other department heads at the county and belittled and demeaned employees according to documents posted on the Delaware County website.

A hearing officer found that Scuderi-Hunter engaged in disloyal conduct in her dealings with the County Attorney and Probation Department, that put county employees at risk.

Following the officer’s recommendation, Scuderi-Hunter, who had been DSS Commissioner since the beginning of 2015, was terminated.


