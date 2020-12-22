Delaware County Deputy Sheriff arrested after allegedly coming to work under the influence

A former Delaware County Deputy Sheriff is awaiting his court appearance after allegedly showing up to work in shocking condition.

The office says 25-year-old Anthony Shields was arrested after allegedly coming to work under the influence.

He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, and Official Misconduct, and was released on appearance tickets for the Delhi Town Court on January 26th.

The Colchester resident graduated from the Police Academy in November, and has been removed from his position.

He had previously been employed there as a corrections officer.