DELAWARE COUNTY – There’s a new deputy in town.

Delaware County Sheriff, Craig DuMond, announced the “swearing in” of the newest K-9 deputy, Edge.

Edge is a male Dutch Shepard who was born in Hungary in August of 2020. He will immediately begin training as a dual purpose K9 specializing in explosives detection, patrol and tracking.

He was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels, in Sharpsville, PA with money gotten from a United States Homeland Security grant for the purpose of purchases and implementing an explosive detection dog.

Corporal Jeff Clark will be Edge’s handler. Both Clark and Edge will be receiving training and certification at the Orang County Sheriff’s Office K9 Academy.