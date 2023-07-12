BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Tompkins County attorney announced yesterday her plans to run for New York State Supreme Court Justice, Sixth Judicial District.

Deirdre Hay has been a lawyer since 1990 and a member of the NYS bar for 25 years, representing a variety of clients. She currently has her own law practice in Tompkins County and previously worked as a lawyer in Washington D.C. She served as President of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York and has received the Outstanding Women in Law Award, the Network of Bar Leaders Award, and several awards from the Finger Lakes Women’s Bar Association, a chapter she co-founded. She is also on the board of the Women’s Opportunity Center, which helps disadvantaged women enter the workforce. She taught at Cornell Law School this year and has authored numerous articles and a law book. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says Hay’s background make her an outstanding candidate.

“I am running for this position to bring my substantial contested litigation experience in many kinds of cases and courts to benefit those who have a case before our State Supreme Court. I have experience in areas the Supreme Court decides, including personal injuries, property law and family law, and understand guardianships and trusts,” said Hay.

If elected, Hay will serve a 14-year term as justice.

“There are few lawyers with Hay’s breadth of legal experience,” campaign manager Denise Murphy McGraw said. “Hay brings an incredible mix of qualifications to the table. She has the highest level of contested litigation experience in big cities to legal experience in a small town, and has practiced in a variety of areas the Supreme Court decides. She also happens to be an award-winning leader in the legal profession, and she has a big heart.”

The Sixth Judicial District covers ten New York counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins. The NYS Supreme Court deals primarily with civil cases.

Hay launched her Broome County campaign at Lost Dog in Binghamton on July 11. She chose to hold the launch event locally to get to know the community.

For more information on the candidate, visit hayforjustice.com or visit her Facebook page, Deirdre Hay for NYS Supreme Court Justice.