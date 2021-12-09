BINGHAMTON, NY – Three popular downtown restaurants are closed for the time being following rumors and allegations spreading in the community.

The Colonial, Dos Rios, and Stone Fox announced their temporary closures on social media Thursday afternoon.

The post has since been deleted.

In the post, the restaurants state that the closure comes following “deeply disturbing” allegations about “abhorrent activities” that are claimed to have taken place in the establishments.

They stress that while no one has been charged with a crime, the people in question have been placed on leave and are willing to cooperate with investigations.

The closures will last until further notice, while staff determine how to safely resume operations.

The post in full:

We are aware of, and seriously concerned by, the rumors that are circulating in our community alleging abhorrent activities at our restaurants. These allegations are deeply disturbing, and do not, in any way, reflect the values of our employees or corporate culture of our restaurants.We are a large and diverse group of business owners, and we pride ourselves on bringing energy and vibrancy to the downtown Binghamton restaurant scene. It is important to remember that all three restaurants have unique ownership structures. We will not condone anyone making our establishments unsafe or causing harm to those around them. At present, no one has been charged with a crime. However, the individuals in question have been placed on leave, and we will cooperate fully with any investigations. There is absolutely nothing more important to us than the safety of our employees and guests, and our complete focus is on providing them with a safe, enjoyable experience when visiting any of our three establishments. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves, and hope that the facts will be established in the near future. To that end, we will be closed until further notice while we review the matter internally and determine how we can safely resume operations. In the meantime, we sincerely appreciate your patience.