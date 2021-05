TOWN OF UNION – The human remains found in the Susquehanna River yesterday has been identified as a man who has been missing from Johnson City.

36 year-old Nicholas Whitton was reported missing on March 15th.

His vehicle had been located on Boland Drive in Johnson City with no sign of him.

Police report that Whitton may have been experience a mental health crisis and went into the river.

No foul play is expected.