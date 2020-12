Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 704 active cases in the county, 36 fewer than Friday, but 81 new cases were reported today.

82 people are in the hospital, and 6,016 have recovered.

Three more COVID-19 deaths were announced today, two females in their 70s and a male in his 60s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 161.