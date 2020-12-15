December 15 weather forecast: Winter Storm Watch

(Tuesday, December 15th, 2020) Cold and mainly quiet Tuesday. Get your shovels ready it looks more likely we will see accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

After a few morning flurries/snow showers north of Binghamton, the sun will shine today.

Don’t let the sun fool you because it will be cold!

Highs will only be near 25 and a brisk wind will make it feel more like the teens. Brrrr!!!

A nor’easter will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday then move northeast off the New England Coast Wednesday night/Thursday. At this time, it appears the heaviest snow will stay just south and east of the Binghamton area, but at least 3 to 6 inches of snow is probable.



A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the Southern Tier as the confidence for significant snowfall is increasing. A slight shift in the track of this storm will make big changes to the snowfall amounts we are expecting so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

The weather will be chilly, but quiet to end the week with highs in the 20s to low 30s with high pressure building back in.

Tuesday: Brisk and cold with some sun after a few morning flurries will be possible. Highs around 25. Wind: NW 6-18+ mph. Wind Chills: 10 to 20.



Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 15. Wind: W->NW 10-20 mph. Wind Chills: 5 to 20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some snow developing after 3 or 4 pm. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Any snow will taper off around or shortly after sunrise, then some sun develops for the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30.



Friday: Mostly sunny and a little milder with highs near 30.



Saturday: It turns breezy with sun fading behind increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: A few wet snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs near 40.