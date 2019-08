NEW YORK (WIVT) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation filed charges against an Allegany man in its largest seizure of illegal reptiles in state history.

71 year-old William Engelder has been charged with the illegal possession and sale of wildlife and numerous felonies. Investigators found snakes and multiple species of turtle, including local endangered species. Some turtle eggs were also seized.

If convicted, Engelder faces a fine of $104,000 and up to 33 years in jail.