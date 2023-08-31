JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to the public for help in order to identify the man pictured below.

The individual was pictured near a site where tools and metals valued at $1,500 were stolen from the DEC Flood Control Building in the Village of Johnson City.

The DEC Environmental Conservation Police Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation is interested in speaking with the subject. If you have any information, please call Environmental Conservation Police Officers at (315) 426-7431 or email dec.sm.R7.Dispatch@dec.ny.gov.