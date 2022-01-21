BINGHAMTON, NY- Back in 2019, the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) was passed and it aims to reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

The Climate Action Council is made up of 22 members.

The council has been looking at ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and one idea that was brought up before was banning wood burning.

The DEC recently sent out a press release stating that The Climate Action Council’s Draft Scoping Plan does not contain any recommended actions directed specifically at wood burning.

“Instead, the Climate Action Council Advisory Panels examined the levels of building efficiency and electrification that would be needed to put New Yorker on a path to an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” say the DEC, “In the Drafting Scoping Plan, wood consumption decreases by approximately 40 percent relative to a business as usual projection by 2050. This decrease is driven by a combination of building and device efficiency, as well as increases in electrification of primary heating across all fuel types over time.”

The statement goes on to say that the State is also not considering legislation that would ban or reduce wood burning.

To achieve the goals that the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was tasked with, the law requires a 120-day public comment period and the council has to hold at least 6 public hearing across the State.

Any input received from the public will be taken into consideration by the council.

The council also encourages public feedback on different ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

NewsChannel 34 spoke with Senator Fred Akshar earlier this week about how he is opposed to the idea of wood burning and started a online petition for others to sign.

Staff of Akshar say, “While they’ve denied legislation or recommendations on a ban for 2022, they have no ruled it out and it has been part of discussions, especially when it comes to banning current generation wood burners in favor of ‘more efficient’ models down the road.”

To see the full statement from the DEC, click here.