GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be offering a free waterfront lifeguard course.

The course will take place from April 19 through April 22 in Gloversville in Fulton County. Individuals who are 16-years-old or older and are interested in lifeguarding positions provided at DEC facilities are able to register.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos encouraged residents to consider working as a lifeguard during the summer season.

“Joining the team of lifeguards at DEC campgrounds and day-use areas during the summer season offers an excellent opportunity to help visitors safely enjoy the great outdoors in New York’s beautiful Catskill and Adirondack forest preserves,” Commissioner Seggos said. “I encourage all eligible New Yorkers with a passion for nature and an interest in becoming a lifeguard to learn more.”

The course includes certification in required lifeguarding and waterfront skills, CPR/AED for the professional rescuer, and first aid. A prerequisite fitness test will be given on the morning of Tuesday, April 19, and will require each candidate to continuously swim 550 yards and tread water for two minutes using only their legs.

Candidates will also be asked to swim 20 yards, surface dive to retrieve a 10-pound brick, return to the surface, and swim on the back returning to the starting point. Individuals will then be expected to exit the water without using a ladder or steps, swim five yards, submerge, and retrieve three dive rings placed five yards apart in four to seven feet of water, resurface, and continue to swim another five yards to complete the skill sequence.

Immediately following the course, eligible candidates will have the opportunity to take the DEC qualifying procedure. Individuals who pass the procedure can be employed as DEC lifeguards.

Other qualifying procedures will be available from April through June at additional locations. Those who do not pass the water skills or CPR section at a location are then required to register for and attend a separate qualifier.

According to the DEC, most facilities where seasonal lifeguarding positions are available will offer free housing or site accommodations. Employment opportunities through the DEC and more information on the course can be found on the DEC website.