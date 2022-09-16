ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking New York artists to submit their work for its annual Arbor Day poster contest. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the winner will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2023 Arbor Day Poster to commemorate the holiday.

“Arbor Day reminds us to appreciate the immeasurable benefits trees provide to ecosystems, public health, and the fight against climate change,” said Commissioner Seggos. “I invite all New Yorkers to highlight the beauty and importance of New York’s trees with their photography and artwork.”

The annual contest is sponsored by the New York State Arbor Day Committee, which includes DEC, the Empire State Forestry Foundation, the New York State Arborist Association, the State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and Sylvamo North America.

Officials said entries must feature trees within New York State, and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov. DEC will accept submissions from now through December 31, 2022.

“In addition to their scenic beauty, trees provide useful wood products, help mitigate stormwater, and improve water quality,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “The Arbor Day Poster Contest is a wonderful celebration of New York’s trees and their contributions to our lives.”

All participants are required to complete the poster contest submission form. Model consent forms are also required for any discernable people in photos. To access these forms, visit DEC’s website or email arborday@dec.ny.gov.