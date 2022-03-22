SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently held the 14th annual state archery tournament for New York schools participating in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). Twenty-two schools from 16 counties statewide participated in the 2022 tournament held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

A total of 407 students competed from their home schools, in three separate divisions: high school (grades 9-12); middle school (grades 6-8); and elementary school (grades 4-5). Anthony Marino of St. Joseph by the Sea had the top score in the state for male archers in the high school division, shooting 292 out of 300 possible points. Gabryelle DeZalia from Schroon Lake Central School was the top overall female archer, earning first place in the high school division with a score of 278.

Both champions received a trophy and a New York Champion Genesis bow with a bow case. Awards were also given in each division for first through tenth place finishers.

St. Joseph by the Sea in Richmond County was the first-place team in the High School division for the eighth year in a row. The winner in the Middle School and Elementary School Division was Arkport Central School in Steuben County. A full list of tournament results is available online.

NASP is hosting their U.S. National Tournament this year in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament is scheduled for May 12 through 14.