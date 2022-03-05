NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s summer camps once again in 2022.

According to the DEC, campers who attend the camps participate in discovery groups exploring different habitats and the human impact on the environment. They also learn science, solve challenges, play games, go hiking, camping and canoeing at the camps.

Boys and girls ages 11 to 17 are welcome to attend the camps and experience what they have to offer. Although the 2022 season has been postponed by a month, registration for the summer camps will open on April 10 at 1 p.m.

Camp Rushford and Pack Forest will open for a seven-week season this summer. The DEC announced that they may open registrations for Camp DeBruce if additional staff becomes available this spring.

DEC’s Summer Residential Camps are hiring counselors, lifeguards, and cooks for the 2022 season. Employment at camp begins in mid-June and ends in mid-August, and all positions include room and board. Those interested can find more information on the DEC website.