DEC Forest Rangers rescue SUNY ESF student lost in St. Lawrence County woods

WAKAKENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — During the first week of June, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers conducted a wilderness search to rescue a student.

In the evening hours of June 3, the staff at the SUNY ESF Wanakena Ranger School reported a student lost in the woods. Two DEC Forest Rangers responded to assist the Ranger School staff.

According to the DEC, Rangers and the staff were able to locate the missing student from Marcellus by using cell phone coordinates.

DEC Rangers then helped the student use her compass to navigate her way out of the woods.

The rescue was complete by 8 p.m.

