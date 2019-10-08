Debra Gelson opens her office headquarters one month ahead of the election

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Democratic candidate for Broome County District Attorney Debra Gelson has officially opened her campaign headquarters about a month before the election.

Gelson held a party last week to celebrate the office located at 31 Court Street in downtown Binghamton.

Gelson says she has the qualifications, experience and integrity for the position.

She’s an attorney at Tully Rinckey in Vestal and previously served as an assistant district attorney, judge, sex crimes prosecutor and public defender in other parts of New York and New Jersey.

Gelson says she’s best prepared to handle the transition that will occur when state criminal justice reform laws take effect in January.

“We have the opportunity to help individuals who need help and put our resources toward individuals who commit serious violent felonies,” Gelson says.

Gelson says she’s energized by the number of young people taking part in her campaign.

She’s running in a three way race against Republican Paul Battisti and Libertarian candidate Mike Korchak.

The election is on Tuesday November 5th.