ALBANY, NY – As gas prices soar, New York state lawmakers are trying to pass legislation to lessen the burden.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine explains how their move could save you nearly 50 cents per gallon.

From driving your kids to school, to picking up groceries at the store.. every time you drive your car it’s costing you at the pump— and now even more so.

“You gonna pay nymo or are you gonna put gas in your vehicle to go to work? Or do you put food on your table and not travel as much?”

These are tough decisions families are having to face.



“These are costs that are just astronomical and we are asking people to basically buckle up? No. We need to give them some relief. We need to give them some hope, and that’s what we’re doing,” says Senator Peter Oberacker.

Oberacker represents Central New York. He is now sponsoring The New York Gas Tax Relief Act, that if passed, would suspend New York’s gas tax until September.

Currently, I’m told New York’s tax on gasoline is about 48 cents per gallon. And diesel fuel is nearly 47 cents per gallon.

“50 cents a gallon could save up to $1,200 a year for a family living in a city like Schenectady,” says Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Angelo Santabarbara is also calling for similar legislation, but the one he is proposing would suspend the gas tax for a full year.

“So what does this mean to the trucking industry? They have reached out to me. 50 cents a gallon could save them more than 50,000 a year, just on average. That savings would be passed down directly to the consumers,” says Santabarbara.

“it’s not settled yet. It’s absolutely under review,” says Governor Kathy Hochul.



