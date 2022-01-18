ALBANY, NY – The U-S Senate plans to vote tomorrow on voting rights legislation but democrats are still having trouble getting their members on board.

“To make sure that the electoral vote count, and that it is secure,” says Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

The Electoral Count Act would clarify the process for certifying a presidential election.

Something West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito says is needed because of what happened after the 2020 election.

“You know, maybe we need to look at the different thresholds so that we have a more predictable and I think, less gray area in terms of counting our electoral votes,” says Capito.

Democrats say the Electoral Count Act is not a substitute for voting rights legislation.

And they are pushing ahead with a vote.

“We must continue the fight. We have not reached the place where every person can vote easily,” says Senator Chuck Schumer.

Voting rights legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Currently, the Bill has zero Republican support and moderate senators are unwilling to change a senate rule that would allow the Bill to pass with a simple majority.

The Bill is expected to fail, but the White House says the President isn’t giving up.

“Until his last breath, he will be fighting for the protection of voting rights,” says White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

A vote in the Senate on voting rights could come as early as Wednesday.