Debate in Congress over police reform

WASHINGTON, DC – Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is calling on Congress to put together a commission to examine legislative options that will combat racial injustice and reform police departments across the country, but Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says there is no time for a working group.

NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki says Doggett thinks the Senate should act now.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says when he met with George Floyd’s family in Houston, they asked for one thing.

“They are from Texas so they said they are expecting Texas sized justice for their brother and I said to the best of my ability we will deliver that,” says Cornyn.

Cornyn says ending police brutality against African Americans is a top priority and to find the right solution, he’s proposing a Congressional Criminal Justice Commission.

“This would allow us while we are doing some of the near term things that we want to do, to also then look at the criminal justice system as a whole and get some recommendations back that we can act on,” says Cornyn.

Cornyn says the commission will take a look at the legislative options, like South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott’s Police Reform Bill.

“I don’t think we need another commission to study this,” says Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

“I don’t believe that just appointing another committee will solve this problem, it is just a way of postponing the problem,” says Doggett.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to mark up the Democrat’s bill on Wednesday.