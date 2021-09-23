Death Cafe Southern Tier holds informal meeting to discuss topics of death

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some people are gathering next week to discuss what is often viewed as a taboo subject: death.

Death Cafe Southern Tier is planning its first in-person gathering wince the pandemic on Monday evening.

The cafe is an informal meeting where participants split into small groups to discuss whatever subjects related to the end of life that they choose.

Topics might include fears about dying, questions about what happens when you die and what would constitute a perfect death.

Organizer Traci Pena first attended Death Cafes in Vermont in 2014 and brought them to Greater Binghamton in 2018.

Pena says it’s a safe place for people to share whatever is on their mind.

“We don’t do death very well in this country. We try not to talk about it, we spend our whole lives trying to run from it, thinking that it’s never going to happen. That’s sort of what the purpose of Death Cafe is, is to breathe life into death so that you can live your infinite life well,” she said.

Pena says it’s not as depressing as you’d think and that most participants leave feeling uplifted.

Death Cafes were started in London in 2001 and have since spread to 29 countries.

The group has a Facebook page at Death Cafe Southern Tier where you can message Pena about where Monday’s cafe is taking place from 6 to 8.

Or you can email her at GetTickledPink2015@gmail.com.