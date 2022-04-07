BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Police Department is warning those who wish to take the Trooper Entrance Exam that the deadline is soon approaching.

The deadline to register is this Sunday, April 10.

The exam will be administered through April 30th and for the first time, candidates will be taking it on a computer at one of the 54 testing centers in the state.

After candidates complete their exam application, they will chose their date, time and testing center where they wish to take the test. There’s also an online study guide to help with preparation.

If you wish to take the test, no prior experience is needed. The only qualifications are that the participant must be a US citizen between the ages of 20 and 29 (though the maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full time military active duty, up to 7 years). Additionally, participants must have a high school diploma. Any additional qualifications can be found here.

Troopers make a starting salary of $59,612, and increases after the first year. After 5 years, troopers will make $100,281.