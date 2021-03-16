Deadline Approaches for Proofs of Claim in Diocese of Syracuse Chapter 11 Case

SYRACUSE, NY — Time is running out for those who want their child sexual abuse claim against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse to be considered during bankruptcy proceedings.

The Northern District of New York has established a deadline of is April 15, 2021 for filing proofs of claim in the diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization.

Claims will have to be filed on that day by 11:59 p.m..

If claimants do not file a timely proof of claim, they may forfeit their right to vote on any plan of reorganization and to share in any distributions made to creditors in connection with the diocese’s Chapter 11 case.

For information on filing a claim, go here or call 855-329-4244.

The Diocese of Syracuse filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in June of last year following dozens of lawsuits being filed against the Diocese as a result of the New York Child Victims Act.

The bankruptcy measure came with an apology from the Bishop of Syracuse for the “heinous acts” of sexual abuse to victims.

Many other Catholic Diocese and Archdiocese across the country have also filed for bankruptcy, including the Diocese of Buffalo and the Diocese of Rochester.