BINGHAMTON, NY – After what seemed to be an all day affair, the jury was finally selected yesterday evening for the New York State vs Scott Mawhiney case.

This morning began with opening statements from both sides.

It’s day one of the Scott Mawhiney trial.

Again, Mawhiney is being accused of shooting New York State Trooper Ryan Thorp in the arm on June 23rd at 10 Sunrise Terrace in the Town of Deposit.

In the prosecutors opening statement, District Attorney Mike Korchak reviewed the 9 count indictment that Mawhiney is being charged with.

While the 1st 8 charges all involve his intent to hurt Trooper Thorp, the 9th count refers to the reason the 9-1-1 call was made in the first place.

On the evening of June 23rd, Mawhineys fiancee, Dainelle Hoyt called 9-1-1 to report that Mawhiney got aggressive with her and his 20 year old daughter, Cameron.

In the defendants opening statement, Mawhineys lawyer Ron Benjamin states that he had been upset with life recently, left work early on the 23rd, took a prescribed anti-depressant and began drinking more than normal.

Benjamin also notes that Mawhiney was extremely intoxicated and made choices he wouldn’t normally make, as Benjamin stated prior, he is not a career criminal.

Prosecutors began to call witnesses up to the stand.

One being Robert Hamlin, who is in a relationship Mawhineys ex wife, Megan.

Mawhiney and Megan have 2 children together, Cameron, who was at the house at the time this occurred, and Brody.

Mawhiney had texted Hamlin that night to say that he was going to die and asks that he takes care of the kids for him.

Hamlin says he tried to calm him down but that Mawhiney said it was too late because he had already shot a cop.

Day 2 of the trial resumes tomorrow morning.