Davis College leaves behind its original campus

After nearly 120 years on Riverside Drive, Davis College is leaving its original campus and moving down the road for one year in preparation for a permanent move out of the area.

Founded as Practical Bible College in 1900, the school trains graduates for jobs as Christian ministers and teachers. Earlier this week, it received formal approval from the New York State Education Department to relocate its operation from 400 Riverside Drive to 1 Chrisfield Avenue, site of the former Blessed Sacrament Church and School and current home of Two Rivers Church. It plans to remain there for the 2019-2020 school year, allowing its current students to finish their studies. Under the agreement with State Ed, Davis will not enroll any new students for the next school year. Following several years of declining enrollment, Davis plans to relocate to the campus of the Word of Life Bible Institute in Pottersville, New York the following year. Interim President D. Alan Blanc tells NewsChannel 34 that the school is not commenting on the transition until an official communications strategy has been prepared.