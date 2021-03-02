Davidson Fox expands to Ithaca and Horseheads

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local accounting firm is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of another certified public accountant.

Davidson Fox purchased Kenneth A Peworchik CPAs at the end of last year.

It’s retaining Peworchik’s staff and offices in Ithaca and Horseheads.

Peworchik himself will stay on to transition his clients through tax season before scaling back his hours.

Co-Managing Partner of Davidson Fox Mark Wasser says his firm utilizes cutting edge technology allowing employees to work from home as well as keep in regular touch with clients electronically.

“We also provide payroll services and do that for a number of clients now. We think that we have a whole breadth of services that we provide to all of our clients to help them achieve their goals,” says Wasser.

Wasser says Davidson Fox has wanted to expand into Ithaca for some time now and is currently considering other regional acquisitions.

In addition to Greater Binghamton, the firm has clients in Syracuse and Northeastern Pennsylvania.